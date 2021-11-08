Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Novacoin has a market cap of $903,323.07 and $2,908.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,326.41 or 0.99910183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00054785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.56 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

