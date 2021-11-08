Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Hits $462.83 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $462.83 million and $23.65 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $45.39 or 0.00068504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00097246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,300 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

