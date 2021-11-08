Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 396,637 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,637 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,046,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after buying an additional 656,648 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after buying an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.