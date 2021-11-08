Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Arcosa worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $55.05 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

