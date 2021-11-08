Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 321,740 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $58.97.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.