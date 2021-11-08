Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OGN opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

