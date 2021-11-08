Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $20,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.