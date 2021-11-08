Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,339 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,339 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Hillenbrand worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

