Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Littelfuse worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Bbva USA bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $319.94 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.06 and a 12-month high of $321.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,924. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

