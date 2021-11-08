Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,486 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,486 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 37.95%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

