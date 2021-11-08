Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,019 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of ALLETE worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ALLETE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $65.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.