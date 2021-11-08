Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Unum Group worth $19,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

