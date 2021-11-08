NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is West Branch Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.99. 550,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,281,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.04 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $314.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

