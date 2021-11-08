ODUWA Price Up 167.9% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 167.9% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $22,884.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,506.76 or 0.99970747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00054501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00041633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.08 or 0.00663558 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

