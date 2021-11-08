Offerpad (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPAD opened at 7.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 9.39. Offerpad has a 1 year low of 6.80 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Offerpad in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

