Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of ODC opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $38.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

