Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.16. 42,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,336. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.89.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.