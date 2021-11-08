Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 9th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Olaplex’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $27.03 on Monday. Olaplex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $30.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $10,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,656,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.