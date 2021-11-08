Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director William B. Skoglund Sells 4,557 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.30. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

