Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $460,122.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $460,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $27.94 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.