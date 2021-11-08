OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $60.53. 4,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $62.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

