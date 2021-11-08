OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.53. 49,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,309. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

