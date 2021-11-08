ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

NASDAQ ON opened at $59.13 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.59.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

