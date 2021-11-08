ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

