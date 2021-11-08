Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.020-$1.160 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

