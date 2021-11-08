Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.020-$1.160 EPS.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 567,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,473. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

