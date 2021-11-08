Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Ooma has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

