Oppenheimer Trims Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Target Price to $2.00

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CFMS stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Conformis by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

