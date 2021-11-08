Oppenheimer Weighs in on Trinity Capital Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trinity Capital in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

TRIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.07 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.