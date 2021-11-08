Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.13. Oracle posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

ORCL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 236,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508,346. The company has a market capitalization of $260.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

