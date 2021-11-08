Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $1.86 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,639.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $222,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

