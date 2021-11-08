Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Otonomy to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otonomy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Otonomy worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

