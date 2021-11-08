Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

