Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OUTFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday.

OUTFF remained flat at $$6.39 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

