Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,642 shares of company stock worth $6,990,682 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

