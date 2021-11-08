Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 1,888 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after purchasing an additional 246,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

