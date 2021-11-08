Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -70.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

