Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,438 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.