Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,226 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $308,752,000 after buying an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $198.51 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

