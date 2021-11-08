Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,814 shares of company stock worth $2,788,507 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $167.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

