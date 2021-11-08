Palomar Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

PLMR opened at $95.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. Palomar has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

