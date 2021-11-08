Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,725. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,763 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.