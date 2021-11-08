Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Palomar stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,763 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
