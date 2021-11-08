Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PALT opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Paltalk has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of -0.42.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

