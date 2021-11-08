Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

