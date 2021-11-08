Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00004796 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1.66 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00234953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00096382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

