Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,004,910.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35.

NYSE PARR opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

