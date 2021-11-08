Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paramount Resources traded as high as C$24.08 and last traded at C$23.90, with a volume of 39387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.43.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.18.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,846.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

