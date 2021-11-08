Patientory Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $3,563.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00226261 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00096597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

