Patrick E. Bowe Sells 78,953 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,671. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Andersons by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

