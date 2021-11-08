Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $517.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $536.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,325. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.