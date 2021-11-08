Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $517.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $536.88.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,325. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.08.
In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
